Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,388.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 8,256,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

