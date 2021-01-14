Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $153.57. 458,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.