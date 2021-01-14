Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 23,866 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

