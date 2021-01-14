Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.26. Video Display shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,628 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

