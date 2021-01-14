Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

