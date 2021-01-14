Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.35

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $24.00. Veritiv shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 62,580 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Veritiv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

