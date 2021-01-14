Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.