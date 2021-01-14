Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

