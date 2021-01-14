Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,664,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,287 shares of company stock worth $8,007,192 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $350,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.