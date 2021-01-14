Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.67

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.67 and last traded at $122.44, with a volume of 13020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

