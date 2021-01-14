Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.54

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.53, with a volume of 17116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.