Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the December 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VTIP stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter.

