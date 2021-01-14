Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $83.15. Approximately 2,632,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,779,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

