Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.