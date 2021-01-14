Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the December 15th total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
