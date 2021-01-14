Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VYMI stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
