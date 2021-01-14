Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VYMI stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.