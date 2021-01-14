Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.62

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.62 and last traded at $175.50, with a volume of 1583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 895.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

