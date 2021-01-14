Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 15,715,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

