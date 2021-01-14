Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 49,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 15,687,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $52.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

