Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

VIG opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

