VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.27. 1,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAP. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

