VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 9,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000.

