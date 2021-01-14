VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Raised by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,253,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,945. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.