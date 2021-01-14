VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.