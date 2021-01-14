VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

