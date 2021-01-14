Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
