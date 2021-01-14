Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

