Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VVV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.