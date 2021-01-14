Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $9.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 1,309,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,601. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

