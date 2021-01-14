Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.12. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

