V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.79.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

