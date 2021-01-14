Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.08

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.08 and traded as high as $23.55. Univest Financial shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 87,794 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $686.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

