Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

