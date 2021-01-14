United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

