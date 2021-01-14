United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Cut to $50.50

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NYSE USM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

