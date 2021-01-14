United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Barclays cut United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered United Airlines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

