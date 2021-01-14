Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.84

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 8464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.9% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

