Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

