Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,821,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $201,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

