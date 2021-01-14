Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. 1,451,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.