Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,630 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,343 ($56.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,396.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,548.40. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of £114.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.