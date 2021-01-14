Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

