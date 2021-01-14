Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of RARE opened at $134.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,788. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

