Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 510.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 133.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $294.01 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.