UGAS (UGAS) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.