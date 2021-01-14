UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

