UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.