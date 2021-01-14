Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.51.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

