Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.00. 71,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,276. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $381.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,584 shares of company stock worth $59,276,576. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.