TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.03. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

