Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. 412,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 385,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

